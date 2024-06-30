iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.45

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.45 and last traded at $113.43, with a volume of 6072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

