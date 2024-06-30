iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 77,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $170.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.