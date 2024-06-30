iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lowered by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IWS stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

