iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 608,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

