iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $28,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $264.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $267.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.