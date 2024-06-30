iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.17

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $93.58, with a volume of 312684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

