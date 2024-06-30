iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,062,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,026,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 812.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.