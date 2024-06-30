iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.