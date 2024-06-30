iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.