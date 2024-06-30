Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Shares Down 1%

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 41 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Israel Discount Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.4704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

