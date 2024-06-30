Ivan J. Condic Sells 971 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$12,953.14.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$14.22 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. Analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVA. TD Securities raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

