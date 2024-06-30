Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Holdings Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

JXN stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.