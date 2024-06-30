JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura dropped their price objective on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

