Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,334,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,234,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

