Jesse E. Gary Sells 60,000 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
