Jesse E. Gary Sells 60,000 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

