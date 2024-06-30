John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.23

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.81. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 350,781 shares traded.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
