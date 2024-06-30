John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.23

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.81. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 350,781 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $127,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.