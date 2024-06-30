Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

