Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

