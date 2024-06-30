JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) Plans $0.34 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3427 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BBIP stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile
