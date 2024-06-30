Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3726 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.