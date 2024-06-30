Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3726 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.