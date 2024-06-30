Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Declares Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:BBLB)

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3237 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:BBLB opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $98.62.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.