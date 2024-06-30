JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
