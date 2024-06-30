Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 212,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 555,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.49 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 3.15.

About Kanabo Group

(Get Free Report)

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.