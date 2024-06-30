Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

