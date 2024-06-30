Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 61,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 401,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

NYSE:PG opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

