Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,435,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

