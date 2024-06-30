Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

GE opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

