Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $344.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

