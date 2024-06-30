Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $519,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 366,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,675,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 215,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BTI opened at $30.93 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

