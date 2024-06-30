Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

