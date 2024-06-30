Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $293.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

