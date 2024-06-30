Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vipshop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

