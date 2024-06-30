Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $436,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

