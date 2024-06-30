Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

