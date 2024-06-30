Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

