Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $430,090,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $220.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

