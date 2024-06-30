Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,365.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.63 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $260.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

