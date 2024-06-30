Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $103.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

