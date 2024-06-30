Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,626 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

