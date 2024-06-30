Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $57,818,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 288,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 0.8 %

JBL stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

