Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Cut by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE KMB opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.