Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

