Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,476 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 25.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

GFEB stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

