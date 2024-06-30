Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.65 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

