Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 118.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

NYSE:DSM opened at $5.94 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

