Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 947.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

