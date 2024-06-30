Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

