Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

BDX stock opened at $233.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.