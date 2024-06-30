Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BCLI stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

