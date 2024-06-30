Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.39. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 37,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $178,754.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

